Give a Mile charity calls on Air Miles to drop transfer fees

Calgary-based charity Give a Mile thinks it has a way for Air Miles to repair some of the negative publicity it received over the past few months.

Air Miles collectors have raised concerns about their points expiring, causing the company to apologize.

Give a Mile – which provides free flights to those who need to get home to dying family members – wants Air Miles to going other points programs in allowing for fee-free transfers to charities.

Currently, air miles users have to pay to transfer their points to another user, including charities.

"Having the Air Miles organization eliminate the transfer fee would increase the potential donor pool tremendously. Hundreds more people could have time with their loved ones before they die," says Kevin Crowe, founder of Give A Mile.

"Everyone benefits: Air Miles demonstrates their commitment to community, members can put their rewards to good use and more people get to spend more time with their dying loved ones. That's really what this is about."