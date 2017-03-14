Grow Calgary's Paul Hughes throwing his hat in the ring for mayor

The field of mayoral candidates for Calgary’s 2017 election is growing, and the latest to join the race knows a thing or two about growing and fields.

Paul Hughes, founder of Grow Calgary, has officially entered the race.

Hughes previously ran for mayor in 2010, and said he’s remained involved with all three levels of government ever since, through his work with Grow Calgary.

“I continue to try and be a voice for folks who feel marginalized,” he said.

Hughes said he has a million ideas for how to do things more efficiently in government, but he is also interested in hearing ideas from average citizens, and being a voice for those who wouldn’t normally take any interest in government.

“The city needs to stop this clique, to stop this herd mentality, and to stop this idea that there’s a monopoly on good ideas,” said Hughes.

He said there’s a disconnect between average people and the municipal government, and that’s what he wants to change.

Hughes said he won’t be putting up plastic election signs or looking for donations to his campaign. He said anyone who wants to contribute to him should instead give to a charity in need.

“I’m trying to demonstrate to people that you can become involved in politics,” said Hughes. “You don’t have to have this massive apparatus. Why would I take up somebody’s time to be a campaign manager when I could do it myself?”

He also wants to bring a bit of the farm mentality of fixing, rather than replacing, to the city in order to save tax dollars.