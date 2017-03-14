Kijiji finds Calgary most second-hand hungry city in Canada

When it comes to the second-hand economy, Alberta is still on top and Calgarians love a deal.

On Tuesday, Kijiji released its third annual Second-Hand Economy (SHE) Index. It showed that 82 per cent of Canadians are into buying, renting and donating second hand items; across the country we breathed life into 1.9 billion second hand goods – that's 30.4 million more than last year.

Locally, Calgary residents were awarded with one of Canada's highest intensity indexes at 104, which is higher than the Alberta index of 91.

The report even suggests Calgary is trending differently than other major city-centres.

"The year’s results indicate that second-hand practices are fairly average in large cities with some exceptions, such as Calgary, and relatively below average in medium-large cities, especially in Winnipeg," read the report. "The propensity to engage in second-hand practices increases even more in small cities and other municipalities, and is at its highest level in rural areas."