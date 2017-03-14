Kijiji finds Calgary most second-hand hungry city in Canada
Calgarians have the highest rate of selling, buying and donating used goods beating out Edmonton, Alberta and Canada
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
When it comes to the second-hand economy, Alberta is still on top and Calgarians love a deal.
On Tuesday, Kijiji released its third annual Second-Hand Economy (SHE) Index. It showed that 82 per cent of Canadians are into buying, renting and donating second hand items; across the country we breathed life into 1.9 billion second hand goods – that's 30.4 million more than last year.
Locally, Calgary residents were awarded with one of Canada's highest intensity indexes at 104, which is higher than the Alberta index of 91.
Related: Calgary Kijiji awash in free pianos
The report even suggests Calgary is trending differently than other major city-centres.
"The year’s results indicate that second-hand practices are fairly average in large cities with some exceptions, such as Calgary, and relatively below average in medium-large cities, especially in Winnipeg," read the report. "The propensity to engage in second-hand practices increases even more in small cities and other municipalities, and is at its highest level in rural areas."
Last year, the average Canadian saved $843 and earned $1,037 by selling and buying on Kijiji.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary