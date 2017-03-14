Progressive Conservatives release fiscal plan that would see Alberta in the green by 2020

With less than two days before the provincial government releases their annual budget, Alberta’s Progressive Conservatives have released their own “fiscal plan to get Alberta back on track.”

According to the PC party, they’re introducing their plan as a “thoughtful and pragmatic approach” that differs from what they call and NDP budget containing “record deficits, skyrocketing interest payments and unbridled spending.”

Interim party leader and finance critic, Ric McIver said his party is proud to launch their budget plan that would see Alberta return to surplus by 2019-20.

“Under our plan, we can achieve this without any cuts to the front line services that Albertans depend on. In fact, we believe it can be done without any front line wage rollbacks or layoffs,” he said, adding the decision to freeze public sector wages for two years wouldn’t be done lightly.

The PCs said their budget would limit spending increases to annual population growth and implement a two-year public sector wage freeze—something also suggested last April by the Alberta Party in their “shadow budget.”

On Tuesday, Alberta’s finance minister Joe Ceci said Thursday's budget will continue to focus on spending for front-line services, but will also show how Alberta is working to reduce costs and lower the deficit.

Ceci made the comments at a traditional pre-budget photo-op where the finance minister presents new shoes to wear on budget day.

This year, Ceci instead presented a new pair of soccer cleats to a youngster to symbolize Alberta's commitment to families.

According to the PCs, limiting spending increases and implementing the public sector wage freeze would “tackle the massive NDP deficit and return surplus position for the first time since the NDP took office in 2015, all while adding to current capital investment levels.”

“This simply cannot be done unless we tackle the fiscal mess that the NDP has made in just two years in office.”

Progressive Conservative Balanced Budget Plan

In their budget document, the PCs said that when the NDP took office they inherited $1.1 billion in surplus, a AAA credit rating, a contingency account worth $6.5 billion and a 3.2 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio.

“Less than two years later, we have a $10 billion deficit, multiple credit downgrades, an empty contingency account and 10 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio,” reads the document.

Ceci said while the economy shows signs of rebounding, Albertans still need help, and he says that makes a deficit budget inevitable.

The release of the PC’s budget comes just one day after an independent group called the Working Group For The Alternative Alberta Budget released their “alternative budget” in which they said Albertan’s shouldn’t fear deficits as they believe the province is in the ideal position to take on debt while at the same time stimulating and diversifying the economy.

The group provided a five-factor framework they said would help achieve this including environment, export potential, inclusive growth, just transition and “moving beyond oil dependency.”