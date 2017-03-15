Two Calgary men charged with trafficking in 'high-level' dope operation

A three-month-long investigation by Calgary police has culminated in charges against two men believed to be involved in a “high-level marijuana trafficking operation.”

Back in January, police learned of a man who allegedly had been supplying drugs to other dealers.

After working to identify the man, investigators executed search warrants at two Calgary homes—one in New Brighton and the other in Valley Ridge— on March 8.

The searches yielded police seizure of 10.4 kilograms of marijuana and more than $12,500 in cash. Police estimate the street value of the drugs to be around $36,000.

Two men were arrested without incident.

Facing charges is 42-year-old Tu Chan Tran, of Calgary. He is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.