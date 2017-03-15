Alberta private schools not expecting province to cut funding in budget

Despite calls from Alberta unions and union supporters to defund private schools in the province, one Calgary private school says they’ve received no indication from the government anything of likes will happen at Thursday’s annual budget announcement.

Dr. Neil Webber, founder and headmaster of Webber Academy, said he hasn’t heard any information that would lead him to believe Alberta Education will be pulling private/independent school funding.

“The only thing I can go by is what the minister has said publicly and I don’t anticipate he’s going to do anything in this budget that would reduce funding to private schools,” he said.

Webber said he doesn’t anticipate an increase in funding, but rather that the budget will stick to the status quo.

Progress Alberta (PA) and many Alberta unions have been calling for defunding of private schools over the last few weeks. A petition on the PA website has more than 1,100 signatures calling for the defunding.

“Alberta has the most expensive private school system in Canada,” said PA. “It’s time to stop publicly subsidizing private schools and invest in public education.”

By removing public taxpayer subsidies of private schools PA said the province "can invest in further reducing school fees, reducing class sizes and ensuring that no child goes hungry at school.”

The Association of Independent Schools and Colleges in Alberta said they “strongly reject this proposal, and the flawed premise it is based on.”

“Independent schools serve the public good. Collectively the independent schools and early childhood service programs provide a quality education to 34,000 Albertan children,” said AISCA. “ In the last 5 years alone it is estimated that independent schools have saved tax payers over $750,000,000.00.”

Webber echoed this sentiment, saying that students at Webber receive less than half (approx.. $5,200) of the provincial funding a public school student receives (approx.. $13,000).