Councillors enjoying long careers bumming around due to low municipal awareness: Report

Don’t let councillors bum around: be informed and vote them out.

A University of Calgary School of Public Policy released a report Tuesday that suggested municipal politicians enjoy long stretches of leadership with little threat of being voted out or replaced, unless a councillor steps down.

That means council voices often create a chorus, and form predictable patterns – hence why they can’t agree on secondary suites.

“There’s no turnover, there’s incredible stability,” said researcher Anthony Sayers. He mentioned in Edmonton there’s a 95 per cent chance a ward representative will be re-elected. “It’s incredible.”

He said 100 years ago, councillors used to have a five-year career, but that’s gone up to about 15 years.

Coun. Druh Farrell refuted the report, saying she gets a lot done in her role as the Ward 7 representative, and one of the longest standing members of council.

“What we should really be looking at is campaign finance reform, that probably has more influence in whether or not you’re representing your constituents,” said Farrell. “We have members of council who have been here for some time and are still excited about their work – others less.”

She said the longevity of a councillor’s career doesn’t affect whether or not they challenge old ideas and dig into controversy.

But Sayers said their findings show that council’s narratives are often predictable and based on working together.

“Is there good things about that? Well, maybe,” Sayers said. “You get people who have good experience and you know their name…on the other hand it means that the incentives are quite different…they tend to work as a team, like a corporate body.”

Sayers suggests council operates on a low information environment, the public doesn’t pay attention to what’s happening, and those elected don’t have an interest to raise a stink.

“What comes with that is much less information about what they’re doing,” Sayers said. “Do we think the extra friction that comes with partisan politics is worth the extra knowledge that comes with that?”