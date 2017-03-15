Friends reunited by organ transplant recovering well

Two friends reunited by a kidney 20 years after playing high school football together are recovering after a successful transplant.

Metro spoke with Shamus Neeson and Nelson Nobrega while in preparation for the operation in January.

Neeson had decided in 2015 to become a living organ donor, but couldn’t find a recipient for his kidney. Nobrega had lived with kidney disease for eight years and needed a transplant to get his life back.

What happened next is nothing short of serendipity – thanks to a series of coincidences, the pair reconnected after going to high school together two decades prior and happened to be a perfect match for a transplant.

As soon as he woke up in his hospital bed, Nobrega said he could tell something was different.

“I could feel my body just..working, like it was supposed to,” he said.

The friends went for daily walks around their hospital floor as they recovered.

“To have someone going through it with you really helps,” Nobrega said. “I just feel so lucky.”

The pair had become friends (again) before the transplant, but Neeson said it’s more like family.

“Nelson’s brothers actually said, ‘I guess we have another brother now,” Neeson said.

“I’m getting emotional just thinking about everything.”

Seeing Nobrega’s daughter bouncing around the hospital room was another highlight – Neeson said she was beyond excited to have more time during the week to spend with her dad, now that he doesn’t have to go for dialysis three times a week.

Despite lower-than-normal energy levels, Neeson said he’s feeling good and has even been given the OK to drive. He experienced the same discomfort anyone would feel after surgery, but said it was more than worth it.

“It was worth it when (Nelson’s) mother came in and couldn’t say a single word without crying,” Neeson said.

The permanent mark left on his body from surgery is a constant reminder of why he became a living donor. He said he hopes others are inspired to do the same.