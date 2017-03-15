Moving Victoria Park bus barns could bring Green Line options for Calgary community

After marked concern from the Ramsay community about a last-minute resurfacing of a previously shelved alignment, it seems there may be more options to explore.

Weeks ago residents were surprised as the city sent out flyers to more than 60 homes detailing plans the community thought were off the table. The city said it had to reconsider an alignment bringing the Green Line from the Victoria Park area through Ramsay via MacDonald Street, instead of around the bus barns and up 9 Avenue as previously talked about.

The main reason administration told Ramsayites and council that they wanted to explore bringing the Green Line through the community was because of some sharp and challenging turns around the Victoria Park Bus Barns and operational issues with having the Green Line interrupt Calgary Transit bus schedules.

But those bus barns have been on the outs for some time.

“We’ve been talking about getting rid of those bus barns since I’ve been elected,” said Coun. Druh Farrell. “I mean, they’re a blight.”

Coun. Richard Pootmans said he understood there was a huge challenge to move the barns, because inner-city land wasn’t readily available.

Mac Logan, the city’s transportation boss said it’s not a matter of if they’re going to be moved, it’s when.

“We have to put the whole picture together for the line,” said Logan. He said it’s a matter of creating a plan about how much moving the barns – combined with the line and the available funding – would be, so council can make the decision. And they are going to do that.

But he noted it’s important to see what the benefit is, which the city needs to work in conjunction with CMLC and Remington to establish.

What he did note to Pootmans is that there are locations the city is eyeing to move the bus barns in at least two “inner city” sites physically capable of housing the barn and at least one of those options is being explored for council.

“I don’t believe that we will drive things along the MacDonald Avenue straight through,” said Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra. “I think that the process will reveal it’s not the best outcome.”