Calgary real estate brokers adopting virtual reality house hunting

A pair of Calgary real estate brokers are streamlining the home hunters process – using virtual reality.

Michael and Willemina Montgomery, the couple behind Renzo Real Estate, are taking advantage of advances in VR technology to help sell homes.

“Right now, it’s very time consuming to ask buyers and agents to go look at houses,” said Willemina. “Say there’s 20 potential houses they’re interested in – a lot of them, they might walk through the door, and in 10 seconds realize this doesn’t work. So you’ve wasted all that time.”

The Montgomery’s have now incorporated VR as part of their routine – when they go to take pictures of a new listing, they also film it for the VR software. That means filming room by room with a 360-degree camera.

House hunters can drop by the office, strap on a headset, and virtually explore the ins-and-outs of 20 homes in a single afternoon.

It then becomes a process of elimination – if a client doesn’t like a wall placement, the location of the bathroom or the popcorn ceiling, those homes quickly get eliminated. They then set up appointments to see the remaining homes in-person.

“They’re experiencing the homes and then going out and having a more thorough conversation about the homes,” explained Michael.

Michael has been in realty for five years, while Willemina has eight years under her belt, and they see VR becoming a standard part of a realtor’s toolset in the next five to ten years.

Although the technology has been around for a while, it was previously too expensive to consider using in a commercial environment like there’s. Now, VR goggles can be purchased easily to work with an iPhone or Android device.

The couple decided to become early adopters of the technology after seeing the potential in other sectors and media.

They also hope it will be a boon to people moving into Calgary – no more buying blind, but if they have their own headset, they can see the homes available before flying down for a closer look at the ones they like.