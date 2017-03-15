Calgary’s SpikeBee market place accelerating ahead

Alberta’s top accelerator program has chosen the 15 most promising start-ups from the province to take part this year – including Calgary’s SpikeBee.

SpikeBee is an online platform where companies can list activities like camps, classes and events, for kids.

Jo-Anne Reynolds launched the company in 2015, with five local camps. A straightforward idea, it grew faster than Reynolds could have anticipated.

Within the first few weeks, Nike called her up with a partnership offer, using SpikeBee as a go to for their camps – and not just the Calgary ones.

“That just blew us away. They had hundreds of events, camps and programs. It was so overwhelming, but so exciting,” said Reynolds. “We hit the ground running from there and haven’t stopped.”

Two years later, they’ve listed around 25,000 activities from 400 companies. SpikeBee makes its money from a 3.99 per cent transaction fee, but they also give back 10 per cent of those fees to non-profits.

Although Reynolds currently runs the company with her husband, she was a single mother when the idea first occurred to her.

Having just landed in Calgary from South Africa, by way of England, her daughter was eager to join a fashion camp, and find new and cool interests. Reynolds began searching everywhere for information, and was frustrated that it was pretty much all over the map on the net.

It was that experience that inspired her to bring together all that information, and present it in a way that parents could find events that fit within their budgets and schedules (which was especially important as a single mom).

She hopes to use the AccelerateAB experience to increase awareness about SpikeBee and help it grow. The accelerator includes a full day of mentorship, and a pitch contest next month.