Calgary transit faces balancing act to keep high customer satisfaction: Doug Morgan

Calgary Transit has a balancing act to perform in 2017 as low ridership puts a strain on their customer commitment goals.

Last year, Calgarians surveyed on transit's safety, security and cleanliness were largely happy with the system's performance. Safety, a top priority for transit, remains at a plateau with customers rating it a 7.8 out of 10 for the second year in a row, which is down from 7.9 from 2014.

But riders are finding Calgary Transit easier to use (65 per cent), employees more informative (62 per cent) and helpful (76 per cent) in 2016 over 2015 figures.

"We're happy with the results, of course there's always more to do," said transit director Doug Morgan. "We want to make sure Calgary Transit is the preferred choice, not the last choice so to speak."

He said on most of the survey's results transit is seeing their numbers either hold steady or increase, and for him the most important thing is transit user's perception with their service going forward.

"With the decrease in ridership we're seeing less crowding, which is improving the customer's journey and their experience," Morgan said.

Two weeks ago, Morgan told Metro Calgary Transit’s revenues were down $17 million and ridership was a driving factor. As the transit system grapples with how to deal with the major shortfall in cash, he’s striving for the customer commitment.

A lot of their improvements are directly related to investments the system has made. They brought four-car trains on in 2016, they retired some of their less reliable CTrain cars (the ones from the 80s) to bring on newer ones and over the past few years they hired more peace officers.

“There needs to be a tempered expectation of what, with our limited financial capacity, we can provide for them in 2017,” said Morgan.

Safety perception differing from reality:

Doug Morgan said Calgary Transit will have to redeploy their peace officers and remind customers about safety measures on CTrains and buses to help increase the sense of security – despite record low crime rates on the system.

Calgary Transit’s customer safety, security and cleanliness survey showed a stagnant safety rating for the system, while perceived safety after 6 p.m. dropped for CTrain riders over last year’s results.

When asked about why customers can’t rate safety a 10 out of 10 possible points, 22 per cent of those who gave it a 1 to 6 rating said it was because peace officers, police or security aren’t visible and transit should have more officers.

Although the perception of peace officer visibility is down, Morgan said transit has reached 100 peace officers and they strive to cover each line for every hour CTrains are operating.

What’s more is transit is currently experiencing some of the lowest crime rates since the service started in 1980 according to the director.

“We haven’t changed our resourcing, they probably don’t see them as much,” said Morgan. “Maybe we need to increase their presence in the peak hours when we have more customers and then they’ll be able to see them more…we can change our deployment model.”

Currently, Morgan said Transit has a risk-based deployment model. They deploy officers where crime strikes the most.

Most who reported feeling unsafe said it was because of general “unruly behaviour” or drunks on the system.

Willem Klumpenhouwer, a PHD candidate in transportation engineering at University of Calagry’s Schulich School of Engineering, found that response interesting. He argues some of those customers are the populations Calgary Transit should strive to serve.

“To me…there’s is an expectation of responsibility on Calgary Transit's part to deal with – or in extreme cases remove from sight – the people that transit is often considered to help most,” he said.

A higher number of people’s perception safety drops off after 6 p.m., especially on CTrains.

According to the survey, 96 per cent of riders in 2016 feel safe riding a CTrain during the day, that number drops to 76 per cent who would say they feel safe riding at night; down from 78 per cent who felt safe doing so in 2015.

“I don’t know if I have personally, depending on where I’m going, really that much of a perception of the safety aspect,” said Shara Rashka, an avid transit user who has used the system for more than 7 years. “I sometimes will choose to take a Car2Go in the evening just because I can get closer to where I need to go…generally people are more rowdy in the evening.”

She noted lighting has improved over the years, but she sometimes wonders if it makes her more approachable at night.