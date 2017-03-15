Junior Achievements company program fosters business savvy Calgary youth

Grade 10 student Arnav Jain said his passion for business is what led him to joining Junior Achievements' (JA) company program—and learn how to run his own business.

Hanna Watson, manager for JA high school programs, said their worldwide program has been running for more than 100 years and in Calgary for 55 years.

Watson said the JA focuses on business, financial literacy and “preparing youth for real life after school.”

In the company program high school students in teams of around 25 are matched with volunteers from the business community and spend six months creating and running their own company.

“They meet once a week after school and they learn how to write a business plan, how to budget, how to chose a product, how to produce it and how to market it—basically they follow the full cycle of a business,” said Watson.

Jain, who attends William Aberhart School, and his team made up of students from high schools across the city, started their company Gro2 back in October—and have grossed nearly $4K in profits.

With the help of volunteers from Ernst and Young, Gro2 created their product: a herb garden.

The herb garden kit consists of a mason jar filled with seeds, a mason jar, soil and rocks and aims to “help you get more life into your life.”

Now, at the end of the six-month experience, Jain—president of Gro2— said he’s learned a lot from participating including being a risk taker and being flexible in decision making.

“As the president of the company I was in many tight positions at many points. I learned to be a problem solver, think on my toes and be a source of motivation for my peers,” he said.

As mandated by the JA program—to teach them that businesses don’t get to keep all their profits—participants must donate 25 per cent of their profits to a charity of their choice and return a percentage to JA in taxes.