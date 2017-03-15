Junior Achievements company program fosters business savvy Calgary youth
Students created and run their own company for six months under the tutelage of Calgary business people who volunteer with Junior Achievements
Grade 10 student Arnav Jain said his passion for business is what led him to
Hanna Watson,
Watson said the JA focuses on business, financial literacy and “preparing youth for real life after school.”
In the company
“They meet once a week after school and they learn how to write a business plan, how to budget, how to chose a product, how to produce it and how to market it—basically they follow the full cycle of a business,” said Watson.
Jain, who attends William Aberhart School, and his team made up of students from high schools across the city, started their company Gro2 back in October—and have grossed nearly $4K in profits.
With the help of volunteers from Ernst and Young, Gro2 created their product: a herb garden.
The herb garden kit consists of a mason jar filled with seeds, a mason jar, soil and rocks and aims to “help you get more life into your life.”
Now, at the end of the six-month experience, Jain—president of Gro2— said he’s learned a lot from participating including being a risk taker and being flexible in decision making.
“As the president of the company I was in many tight positions at many points. I learned to be a problem solver, think on my toes and be a source of motivation for my peers,” he said.
As mandated by the JA program—to teach them that businesses don’t get to keep all their profits—participants must donate 25
Gro2 will be donating $735 dollars to the Calgary Drop-In and Rehab Center.
