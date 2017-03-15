Local radio station launches $1B Gofundme to 'get Calgary a new arena'

Council doesn't want to fork over public funding for a new sports arena – so what?

CJAY 92 is cutting out the middle man by asking Calgarians who want a new stadium to fund it.

On Tuesday, the radio station launched a GoFundMe page asking to help raise $1 billion towards a project. So far, there's more than $1,300 dollars towards the cause.

"Everybody around town is talking about it," said host JD Lewis. "We're all saying 'boy we need a new arena' but nobody wants to pay for it ... why don't we do what everybody does when we need money for something – let's do a crowdfunding campaign."

Lewis said he knew full well they may not get the full $1 billion, so the page is more tongue-in-cheek than anything else.

But he assured Metro that cash won't be raised in vain.

"Either way we're going to be able to do some good with the money," Lewis said. "As long as it's not $1 billion dollars, I mean, that's the deal, if we raise a billion my hands are tied, anything under will go to the CJAY 92 Kids Fund."

This pool of cash is the same that helped out the Airdrie boy who had his insulin pump stolen last week replacing the pump. It also helps fund the year-round Gerry Forbes Secret Wish program.

This past week artist Eric Church was forced to scale back his concert with a snow-packed Saddledome roof. And countless other artists have skipped Calgary all together.

"We've had this same conversation once every week, or once every two weeks," Lewis said. "We're not getting concerts right now, and eventually the hockey team is really going to need a new place to play too."