No Bill 1 consultations with school boards prior to provincial budget release: CBE

The Calgary Board of Education said they were hoping to have had consultations with Alberta Education about Bill 1 prior to the provincial budget release on Thursday, but said at this point they have no timeline.

Earlier this month, the Alberta government announced Bill 1: An Act to Reduce School Fees. They said they would be funding Bill 1 through efficiencies identified elsewhere in government.

Should the bill pass, Alberta parents will no longer have to pay school fees for things like instructional supplies (textbooks, workbooks, photocopying, printing or paper supplies), or for eligible students who take the bus to their designated schools.

Alberta Education said they’d be holding consultations with school boards to make regulations, as it will affect if/how much they charge in school fees.

Joy Bowen-Eyre, chair for the CBE’s board of trustees, said after two technical briefings done by teleconference calls with all school boards they still have “more questions then answers.”

“To be honest it’s still the devil in the details as we await the regulations. We have had no official call-out to boards in relation to consultations periods or meetings,” she said. “We’re anxiously awaiting that.”

Alberta Education told Metro they'd be consulting with school boards before the regulations are in place, but not before funding is announced Thursday.

Bowen-Eyre said specifically in terms of transportation, they’ve done extensive consultations with parents in regards to service levels.

“We’re just wondering where that leaves us, because what we heard from our parents seems to be in contradiction to what is being presented in Bill 1,” she said.