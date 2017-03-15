Playable video game dresses net Calgary designers international attention

A year after debuting their Gamergirls dresses at MakeFashion 2016, three Calgary designers are literally lighting up runways around the world.

The two dresses are covered in about 400 LED lights, and link to phone via Bluetooth. They can play 8-bit video games, using the other person’s dress as a screen, with the score indicated by lights and colours on the shoulder pads.

Since showing off the tech a year ago, the three artists behind Phi: Illuminated Design have been invited to tour the dress internationally, including: Shanghai, Rome, Vegas, Xiamen and, this summer, Dublin.

“To see the attention we’ve got, especially internationally, has been a big surprised. It’s been a fantastic experience to travel for your art, and with your art,” said artist Kenzie Housego. She created the dress with Stacey Morgan and Sophie Amin, making use of the team’s wide variety of skills – one’s a programmer, another works with fibres, etc.

The Gamergirls dresses were an exploration of femininity within gamer culture, in a playful and visual way.

It’s not the only tech dress of theirs that’s made waves – the trio created a cocktail dress that uses lights to create shooting stars across the garment. It’s also toured at different fashion shows, and was worn by Discovery Channel host Ziya Tong at a public fundraiser.

Housego feels that, as electronics become smaller and more affordable, wearable tech is a place full of innovative and playful experimentation. And it’s slowly making its way into the mainstream: Chanel has made an LED purse, and Claire Danes stole the spotlight at last year’s Met Gala with a fibre-optic dress that appeared to glow in the dark.

Although many MakeFashion dresses, like Gamergirls, are designed very specifically to show off certain features, Housego does that tech will subtly be introduced into retail clothing one day.

“I think it could potentially become part of our daily lives,” she explained. “Fashion is all about self-expression, and incorporated electronics and technology is just another way of telling a story.”