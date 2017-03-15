Redwood Meadows back Tsuut'ina in opposition to Springbank Dry Dam

Days after the nearby Tsuut'ina Nation nixed the idea of the Springbank off-stream reservoir, the mayor of Redwood Meadows is throwing her support behind a different option.

Last week, Tsuut'ina Chief Lee Crowchild said concerns over the impact of the so-called Springbank Dry Dam on Nation land, and the fact consent was not sought by the Alberta government, were the primary reasons for their opposition to the project.

The proposed location of the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir, according to the Alberta government, is 15 kilometres west of Calgary near Springbank Road, north of the Elbow River and east of Highway 22.

It's designed with a diversion channel from the Elbow River to a reservoir with a capacity of 70.2 million cubic metres. When peak floodwaters have passed, the water is sent back to the Elbow in a controlled release.

On Wednesday, Redwood Meadows mayor Dr. Liz Erasmus aligned with the Tsuut'ina Nation against the Springbank project, instead pushing for the McLean Creek reservoir.

In a statement, Dr. Erasmus outlined unknown impacts of the diversion gates placed three kilometres from Tsuut'ina, possible groundwater effects from water storage, and pollutants or airborne contaminants from a possible flood event.

"We support and share the goals of flood mitigation for Tsuut’ina, neighboring municipalities and our quasi-municipality. But we insist it be done with respect and in accordance with the government’s consultation obligations to both the non-Aboriginal and Aboriginal communities within the impacted area," the statement read.

Alberta Infrastructure minister Brian Mason told Metro last week that a full environmental impact study should be complete in June and that could be the foundation for further discussions.