Two snowshoers missing near Lake Louise believed to be caught in avalanche

Following a Tuesday avalanche on the Icefields Parkway north of Lake Louise , Parks Canada is leading a recovery operation for two missing snowshoers.

According to Parks Canada, on Tuesday, Visitor Safety Specialists were asked by the RCMP to begin a search for two people reported missing after failing to check out of their accommodations.

RCMP said they located the missing snowshoers rental vehicle at a trail head north of Lake Louise on Highway 93, and quickly realized the pair had been caught in a nearby avalanche.

“Avalanche conditions are currently high in the area and it is not possible to safely put rescuers into the avalanche site,” said Parks Canada. “Avalanche control work will be conducted as conditions allow and Parks Canada is hopeful that conditions will improve over the coming days so that a ground search can take place.”

Parks Canada said the area is now closed and are reminding people that entering a closed area isn’t permitted.

“The thoughts of all of Parks Canada staff are with the family and friends of these individuals and we are making every effort to get into the area and conduct a search as safely and efficiently as possible,” they said.