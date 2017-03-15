Southern Alberta teacher charged with two counts of sexual exploitation
Jentry Jack Salmon, 33, was teaching at Raymond High School
RCMP in Raymond have charged a 33-year-old teacher with two counts of sexual exploitation.
According to police, the suspect was alledgedly having inappropriate actions through text messages and actions with a Raymond High School student outside the school environment.
Jentry Jack Salmon was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation. His first court appearance was Tuesday.
The Raymond High School Website lists Salmon as coach of the girls' basketball team.
Police say the matter is now before the courts and no further details will be released.
