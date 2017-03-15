Two talented Calgary chefs to cook-off on Top Chef Canada: All-Stars

Things are about to get heated in the kitchen between two of Calgary’s most well-known chefs, but it’s all for the sake of healthy competition.



On Wednesday, Food Network Canada announced the 12 Canadian chefs who would be taking part in Top Chef Canada: All-Stars, including chefs Connie Desousa of Charcut/Charbar and Nicole Gomes, of Nicole Gourmet Catering and Cluck ‘N’ Cleaver.



Desousa was a competitor on the original season of the series which aired more than six years ago. Since then, she has become a household name in the Canadian food scene and one of the most recognizable faces of Alberta cuisine. Her two restaurants have also been celebrated both locally and nationally.



Nicole Gomes still runs her successful boutique catering company and Cluck ‘N’ Cleaver, her fried chicken concept that she owns with her sister, Francine, just celebrated its first birthday last month.



“When the producers first asked me, I didn’t say yes right away,” says Gomes, who appeared on season three of the popular culinary competition series in 2013 and finished in fifth place. “Being on Top Chef Canada is a crazy whirlwind, but I’m glad I decided to compete again!”



Both chefs were very popular with viewers in their respective seasons and garnered huge fan bases in Calgary as a result.



When the series premieres on April 2, no doubt Calgary food fans will be rooting for both the talented women. If you need a place to watch the culinary action, Gomes will be holding a fundraiser premiere party at National on 10th with proceeds going towards Foothills Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.



“Filming the show a second time was still nerve wrecking,” Gomes says candidly. “But I came back just wanting to [put my head down and] cook and that I needed to just cook what I knew. You should never try and reinvent the wheel on this show.”



Top Chef Canada: All-Stars premieres Sunday, April 2nd at 8 p.m. (MT).



