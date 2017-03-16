Alberta justice budget increased by $7M to cover costs of new Crown prosecutors

The Alberta budget 2017 sees the justice ministry receiving a $7 million dollar funding increase this year—with the ministry anticipating spending $1.4 billion in 2017.

This funding increase will likely be put towards funding the 50 new prosecutors needed to clear a backlog in Alberta’s court system.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley previously said that $14.5 million would be put towards another 30 court support staff such as clerks and data-entry people.

The hirings will bring the total number of prosecutors in Alberta to more than 360 by next year.

In total, $98 million has been budgeted for Crown prosecution services and another $81 million for Legal Aid.

“Included in these amounts is new funding to address critical staffing pressures in Crown Prosecution Service, Resolution and Court Administration Services and Correctional Services,” reads the government’s fiscal plan.

In Calgary, the Remand Centre has been allocated $4 million over four years to build “divided living units.”

The budgeted is $49 million over four years to pay for 30 courthouse renewals across the province.

Public Security programs also received a good chunk of change with $484 million budgeted, including $237 million to support RCMP officers throughout Alberta.

Another $280 million has been allocated for corrections, and $202 million for Resolution and Court Administration.

“In Red Deer, we will rectify the community’s longstanding concerns regarding a lack of appropriate courtroom space,” said finance minister Joe Ceci. “Court space is so tight in Red Deer that some proceedings have been forced to take place in a local hotel.”

To deal with this issue the budget has allocated $97 million for a new Red Deer Justice Centre.