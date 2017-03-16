Alberta post-secondary tuition frozen for third year: Budget 2017

Alberta post-secondary students can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that for the third year in a row the provincial government has instituted a tuition freeze.

Finance minister, Joe Ceci, said the freeze, announced during Tuesday’s provincial budget, would continue to help Albertans “get the education, training, and skills they need to get a great job.”

In addition, budget 2017 provides $6 billion for Advanced Education in 2017-18.

According to the government, this will help to keep their commitment to “provide stable, predictable funding for post-secondary education.”

Institutions will also see their base operating grants increase to 2 per cent per year, “while accessibility and affordability for students improves with the third year of tuition freeze.”

This includes $3.6 million to continue to provide mental health funding for students of post-secondary institutions.

The budget also allocates $5.6 billion to post-secondary operations.

“Supporting an estimated 265,000 full and part-time students, including apprentices,” according to the government’s fiscal plan.

The government has also budgeted $252 million for Student Aid programs in 2017-18. This includes:

$96 million for scholarships and awards to about 54,500 students, and includes an increase of $4 .4 million for the Alexander Rutherford High Achievement Scholarship to support an additional 4,000 students; and

$56 million for grants to about 16,400 students, which includes $4 .2 million for increased payments through the Alberta Low Income Grant.

$630 million budgeted for student loans in 2017-18, which reflects a $51 million increase from Budget 2016, and is expected to assist more than 81,300 students.

The government’s Capital Plan also includes $270 million in funding for “design and redevelopment planning, and renovations of the MacKimmie Complex at the University of Calgary.”

According to the government, this will “support future growth in the faculties of nursing and social work.”

Another $149 million is reserved for upgrade work at the University of Alberta’s Dentistry Pharmacy Building, and new investments at the Northern Lakes College in High Prairie and Medicine Hat College will support post-secondary opportunities for students across the province.