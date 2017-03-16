Alberta Theatre Projects announces new season

Amid a funding crisis, Alberta Theatre Projects has unveiled it’s 2017/18 season, appropriately themed “defy expectations.”

“We’re talking about the feeling out there in the zeitgeist of resistance, unity and people standing up for what they believe in, and that’s what this season really reflects,” said communications director Ashley Meller.

The theme also points to ATP’s call for donations from the community – the company needs to raise $200,000 after a drastic dip in corporate funding cut deep into their budget.

After two weeks, ATP has already raised 35 per cent of the money, and Meller said the 17/18 season was budgeted before the dip, and won’t be affected by the lack of funds (although future seasons could be).

Of the six plays chosen for the next season, one of the strongest is also the first one up. The Last Wife opens in September, and is written by Broadway performer Kate Hennig. The first play in a planned trilogy, is tells the story Catherine Parr and her marriage to King Henry VIII.

“But it’s actually set in modern times,” said Meller. “It’s taking the politics of the Tudor era and placing them in current times, so it creates this sexy, modern political thriller, in the vein of House of Cards.”

Meller also recommended theatre-goers look out for Constellations, which comes to the stage near the end of the season. It’s a reality-bending romance that’s been applauded in London’s west end, and even starred Jake Gyllanhall during its Broadway run.

For family-friendly performances, look no further than the always-riveting Charlotte’s Web, which is appropriate for ages five and up.

Finally, the season also features To The Light (a meditation on loss and the power of friendships), Empire of the Son (a visually striking one man show, exploring a rocky father-son relationship) and jazz hockey drama Glory, which ends the season.