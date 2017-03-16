Alberta to be in more than $71 billion debt by 2019

Alberta’s debt is expected to reach $71.1 billion dollars by 2019-20, according to Budget 2017, announced Thursday by the provincial government.

This would put Alberta’s debt to GDP ratio at 10.5 per cent—more than tripling it since 2015.

When asked how Albertan’s should feel about this—considering they ran on the platform of keeping it these numbers low— finance minister Joe Ceci said he thinks Albertans will “feel some gratitude” at his government's commitment to maintain “important programs and services required whether it’s a recession or not.”

“They’ll feel like we’re not using this recession like previous governments have done to severely cut back on programs and services to make it problematic for teachers to stay employed in this province. That makes it problematic for nurses to stay in this province—when severe cuts in both those areas were attributed to downturns in the past,” he said.

Ceci said Albertans will still have a tax advantage “over every other province” with $8.7 billion budgeted this year.

“This is an attractor for businesses when it’s an affordability issue for Albertans. We’re not going to make them bare the brunt of this downturn,” said Ceci.

We’re going to do things like we are now that say Alberta believes in you and we’re going to carry this as a bit this a shock absorber until we get to the point the diversification starts to pay off, the economy starts to show more green and they stay working that entire time.”

Highlights of budget 2017 include:

Infrastructure

-24 new and modernized schools across Alberta

-$400 million over four years to help get a new hospital built in Edmonton

-A 200-bed long-term care facility in Calgary for people with complex needs

-Twinning of the Highway 15 bridge near Fort Saskatchewan

-A badly needed new courthouse in Red Deer

-Securing approval of two new pipelines to get Alberta resources to the world market

-Attracting $6 billion of new private investments in Alberta with royalty credits for new petrochemical plants

-Modeling a new program for craft distillers on our successful craft brewing program

-Supporting Indigenous businesses and job creators with a new investment fund

-Offering new tax credits to spur diversification and growth for small and medium-sized businesses

-Strengthening the justice system by hiring Crown prosecutors and addressing long-standing backlogs

Making life more affordable

-Reducing school fees by 25 per cent , saving families $54 million in the next school year

-Maintaining Alberta’s $8.7 million tax advantage over all other Canadian provinces

-Freezing tuition fees for post-secondary for third year in a row

-Helping families reduce their energy bills and save money

-Capping electricity rates to protect Albertans from volatile price-swings of the past

-Building on government’s ban on door-too-door energy sales with new measure to protect consumers

Bringing down the growth of government spending

-Cutting excessive salaries, golf club memberships and other perks for some of the highest paid CEOs at government agencies

-Signing a new agreement with Alberta’s doctors that will save up to $500 million over two years

-Amalgamating or cutting 26 agencies, boards and commissions