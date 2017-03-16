Calgary funded for five new public schools in Budget 2017

The 2017 provincial budget will cover the cost of five new Calgary schools—but which communities will be home to those schools is still a mystery.

The budget accounted for funding for 24 new and modernized schools across the province, and with five new schools allotted to Calgary we’ll have to wait until capital plan announcements are made next week to find out where they will be in the city.

"From Airdrie to Bonnyville, Banff to Drayton Valley, Lethbridge to Grand Prairie, and in many, many more communities across Alberta, our government is building and modernizing schools, improving the things that make a real difference in the lives of Alberta families," said Joe Ceci, Alberta's minister of finance.

These five new Calgary schools are in addition to the four new schools— and one gymnasium at Neslon Mandela high school— opening for the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) in fall of 2017 and the three schools being opened by Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) in fall of 2017.

The three-year capital plan for the CBE, signed off by the board of trustees Tuesday, calls for funding for four new schools in 2017-18, while the CCSD’s capital plan calls for funding for three new schools in 2017-18.

Between the two, school boards are asking for seven additional new schools—meaning two new schools asked for by the boards will go unbuilt.

Planning and building of new schools has been budgeted at $32 million in 2017-18 and takes around four years to complete.

The budget also accounts for Bill 1: An Act To Reduce School Fees by allocating $54 million to reduce school fees by 25 per cent for Alberta families in the next school year.

"Budget 2017 makes practical changes that will make life more affordable for Albertans. Every Albertan deserves a great education in a modern school," said Ceci. "This year, that education is going to cost parents less."

Ceci said his government's first legislative action we this session was to reduce school fees for K-12 students by 25 per cent by introducing Bill 1.

"An Act To Reduce School Fees will give families real relief from the costs of long bus rides, instructional supplies and materials," he said.

Despite projections for increased student enrollment year-over-year across the province, however, after an increase of 4 per cent in funding for total operating spending in 2017-18, forecasts for the next two years only increase by 2.7 and 2.5 per cent respectively.

Last year the government announced a $3.5 million school lunch pilot program in 14 school boards across the province.

The selected school boards are required to demonstrate how their program fits in Alberta Nutrition Guidelines for Children and Youth and must include a healthy eating education component as part of the pilot.

This budget sees that program expanded to $10 million, reaching approximately three times the school boards.

There is $7.8 billion budgeted for public and separate school board operations in 2017-18. Budget 2017.

$6 billion for Early Childhood Services to Grade 12 instruction.

o This funds enrollment growth of 1 .8% (about 12,000 students) in 2017-18 (2 .2% in 2018-19 and 2 .5% in 2019-20).

o Included is $410 million for teachers’ pension current service payments, with a further $473 million in Treasury Board and Finance to pay for the Teachers’ Pre-1992 Pension Plan payments.

o Also included is $451 million to support students’ success within an inclusive education system

$746 million to operate and maintain schools

o Investment of $118 million in Plant Operations and Maintenance funding, which is being changed from capital investment to operating expense in each year of 2017-20 to reflect the use of the funds by school boards to address minor repairs to maintain school facility operations. The total amount of funding allocated for the infrastructure, maintenance, and renewal program is not affected by this transfer;

$364 million for amortization of existing school facilities

$351 million to support student transportation services of which$168 million or 48 per cent is for rural transportation

is for rural transportation $249 million for governance and system administration

$93 million for program support services.

Private Schools: There is $263 million budgeted in 2017-18 to support about 100 accredited-funded private schools and almost 100 private operators that provide Early Childhood Services programs.

Savings Initiatives: Education will implement savings initiatives totaling