Calgary Transit celebrates another year of thanking operators

It takes more than just 2,300 Calgary Transit bus drivers, CTrain operators and Calgary Transit Access drivers to make the daily routes run smoothly.

But as the public figures of the city’s transportation provider, they're the recurring point between customer and service.

On Friday, Calgary Transit is asking citizens to participate in Thank Your Driver Day, a worldwide tradition that was started in 1662 when bus service debuted in Paris with horse-drawn carriages.

“It’s important to recognize our transit operators for all their hard work on this special day. A simple ‘thank you’ to bus drivers and a friendly wave to CTrain drivers is a nice touch. Their job is not an easy one,” said transit spokesman Ron Collins.

“They make life better every day for Calgarians, especially during these tough times. They get citizens to work, to school, to appointments and special events safely 365 days a year while manoeuvring large vehicles through traffic and harsh weather conditions.”

Of course, as Metro learned from several drivers, their job doesn’t start and end at a bus stop. Over the year you might read a newspaper story about how a driver went above and beyond the call of duty to help their customer.

But to these drivers that’s not news, that’s just their job.

So, on thank your driver day if you find yourself on a CTrain, and the announcer comes on and takes you through the weather forecast, or your regular route driver actually waits for you at a stop (while you’re frantically trying to catch that bus to work) – take a minute, say it, and tell them why you appreciate the work they do.

Say thank you.

Helping a lost boy home

When others passed a crying child by, they didn’t take any note the upset kid might be in trouble. But Satnam Singh took note.

As he was about to turn a corner on his route, he saw the boy alone crying.

Concerned, he got out of the bus and crossed the road.

“He was expecting his mother, right away I contacted my call centre,” Singh said. “When he saw me he was a little more comfortable because he was alone and cold – I offered him my jacket.”

The boy was especially upset because none of the passers by offered him a hand. It was cold outside and he was lost and alone, but not for long.

Singh waited with him until Calgary police showed up.

Singh said customer service is his top priority as a driver, and often a smile is all riders need to brighten their day.

Fixing your slip ups

It’s the small things that count the most, and the magic Mike Trigiani can do with a bucket of salt, or waiting those extra seconds for a straggler is priceless for customers.

On a day like Thursday, Trigiani said he makes a habit of making sure his passengers can get a grip before hopping on his bus.

“Most of them have fallen three or more times just getting to the bus,” Trigiani said. “If you see something that needs to be done, you do it.”

Trigiani usually gets to work with the supply of salt handy on most of the buses and salts a path for his customers, especially if he can see their trip to his door might get slippery.

But the small things add up, and making customers’ days can be the best reward.

Trigiani said recently he was able to be the best part of a rider’s morning, when he waited for him to catch the bus.

Lifting you up

When customers need a step up, transit operators are often there to lend a helping hand.

And that turned into more than a hand, when Hector Villamil saw a woman struggling to get on his bus.

“I just held her, I grabbed her under her arms and helped her hop on the bus,” Villamil said. “I thought she was going for a long long ride, but it was a really short ride.”

Eight minutes later she was ready to hop off, but he could tell she needed more help.

So, after offering her another hand to cross the street on a snowy day he helped her manoeuvre snow banks with her cane.

“I did my best, I wish I could have done better,” Villamil said. He wanted to help her all the way home.