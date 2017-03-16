Homeless Foundation board member facing sex charges released on bail

CALGARY — A former board director with the Calgary Homeless Foundation who is charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy has been released on bail.

Robin Wortman, 62, faces a number of conditions including not contacting anyone under 18, surrendering his passport, and restricted internet access.

Wortman is also charged with assault with a weapon after a 19-year-old man told police he was chased down the hallway of an apartment, and two counts of communication to procure sexual services from someone under 18.

Police allege the accused identified the 17-year-old youth as vulnerable and offered the boy what he thought was crystal meth but appears to have been GHB, commonly known as the date-rape drug.

Wortman was suspended from the board of the homeless foundation after the charges were laid.