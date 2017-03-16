Jay Baruchel on filming the perfect fight scene

Released back 2011, the first Goon movie was chock full of bloody, high impact hockey fights – but the sequel substantially ups the ante.

Jay Baruchel (Million Dollar Baby, How to Train Your Dragon) wrote the first film, and now steps into the director’s chair for Goon: Last of the Enforcers. During his press tour through Calgary, Baruchel ran Metro through shooting the perfect on-ice fight scene.

Depending on the story beat, some fights are funny, some fights are unpleasant, but the climax of the film features a brutal one. Sean William Scott’s “Doug Glatt” goes toe-to-toe Wyatt Russell’s “Anders Cain” character.

For every scene of the film, Baruchel sat down and wrote down every shot he needed to capture on camera.

“I got to work that day, went to my pocket to grab my shot list – and I was like, ‘I didn’t make one. I didn’t shot list the climax of the ****ing movie,’” he recalled.

Rather than panic, Baruchel put his faith in his crew. He was already familiar with the fight choreography, so he took it apart, punch by punch, and broke the fight into three acts, or hard-hitting moments. He worked backwards from there.

Act one: fighting clean.

“So we shoot the first third of the fight dry. No spit blood, no makeup, just the punches. Once we shot that to death and felt like we had the clean version of it, to the best of our abilities, throw the blood in,” he said. “Now we can’t go back, it’s on their faces, on their jerseys. That’s done.”

Act two: breaking faces.

This was where Baruchel throws in the shiner on the eye, the broken nose. This act ends by filling both fighters mouths with blood, and having them spit it out.

Act three: heavy damage.

The final acts puts a whole new layer of makeup on the actors, including a pallet in in Russell’s mouth, when the character’s teeth get knocked out.

Baruchel kept is set moving at a fast pace, meaning there wasn’t much room for screw-ups. He explained that the average American movie has about a dozen camera set-ups a day. Canadian films tend to have about 20 to 30, where TV shows average 30 to 45. Baruchel was averaging 45, with one day of shooting reaching 84 camera set-ups in a single day.

That meant a maximum of one or two takes per shot before they moved on to the next one.

“Something I learned from working with Clint Eastwood, if you hire the right people, the rest does its thing,” he said. “If you put together the right people, they know what the ****ing thing is supposed to be. You just let them fire.”

He also excewed the Hollywood way of shooting fight scenes, where the camera is set up and the fighting is done in front of it. Instead, he took cues from Hong Kong directors, having the camera follow and find sexy moments in the action.

“You’re not fighting for the camera, the camera is helping the fight.”