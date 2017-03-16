Calgary man frustrated by CCSD insurance company’s refusal to pay for damage cause by falling ice

A Calgary man says the insurance company for the Calgary Catholic School District told him it was an “act of God” when ice fell off their downtown building onto his parked car—damaging the hood.

Tyler Tailby said he was at an appointment at the CCSD building—which houses a dental office and medical clinic/chiropractic office—in February and had parked his car in a stall next to the building.

“After my appointment I came out and my hood was smashed in and my fender was smashed in because of ice that had fallen off the roof,” he said. “Pretty significant damage. They have to replace the hood and may have to replace the fender as well.”

Tailby said he immediately informed a building manager who took his information and came out and took photos of the damage, adding that there were no signs in the lot warning people of falling ice.

“When I heard from their insurance company they said we would have to prove that they were negligent in some way and that they can’t clean the roof because it’s a dome-shaped building with no access to the roof,” he said.

Tailby said he’s been estimated around $2,500 to fix his vehicle.

Metro reached out to CCSD’s insurance company, Traveler’s Insurance, who told Metro they couldn’t comment on “insurance matters.”

According to Tailby his insurance company also said it’d be “very unlikely” they’d be able to prove CCSD did anything wrong. Metro also reached out to Tailby’s insurer Wawanesa, which didn’t return Metro’s inquiry.

Despite CCSD’s insurer denying negligence, Tailby said he was surprised when he returned to the building in March to find “shiny brand new signs” warning of falling ice.

Spokeswoman for CCSD, Karen Ryhorchuk said when a concern is brought to their attention they try to be proactive in dealing with it. In this case they had new signs made.

Tailby said he was warned by reception at his chiropractor’s office that they’d seen falling ice on that side of the building—advising him to park further away—but Tailby said if it’s an ongoing issue CCSD should pay.