Nenshi says provincial budget is business-as-usual for Calgary

Albertans were warned that the budget wouldn’t have a lot of goodies.

So it comes as no surprise that Calgary’s ask of $1.4 billion for the province’s share of the Green Line was not included in Thursday’s Budget.

“I wasn’t really expecting it,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

"This is one where I’m willing to give the province more time to figure this out.”

He also noted that there appears to be a billion dollars from the carbon levy set aside for transit, and he suspects that will go to Calgary and Edmonton’s transit.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason told reporters the lines of communication are open between his office and the mayor’s on the Green Line.

“We’re certainly going to sit down with them as soon as we have a specific and concrete proposal to consider,” said Mason.

Nenshi called this a business-as-usual budget for Calgary.

He gave the province points for its commitment to Airport Trail, which will be a major east-west link between Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail.

He was also pleased to see a commitment to building an interchange on Deerfoot Trail at 212 Avenue S.

“That will really help us ease congestion in SE Calgary as well as open a bit more land for development there,” he said.

He scolded the government for not responding to a request to increase the Alberta Media Fund, which offers funding for movies and book, music and magazine projects.

“Instead of increasing the fund from $36.8 million to $50 million, they seem to have cut it to $29 million, which is really strangling a very important industry in a growth phase, here in the province, very early on.”