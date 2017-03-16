No Green Line funding for Calgary in Alberta budget

The government of Alberta’s budget 2017 doesn’t have any funding for Calgary’s Green Line—despite hopes from Calgary’s mayor.



But Finance Minister Joe Ceci doesn’t mean funding for the project is totally off the table.



“We’ve been in close contact with Mayor Nenshi on this project, and just in December of last year I was down to hand over $150 million cheque for critical work on the Green Line corridor,” he said.



But, according to Ceci, Calgary’s city council is still looking at options and haven’t landed on a proposal or cost for the project.



“We remain open for discussion for our role and funding for the project,” he said. “Routes and costs need to be nailed down before there can be agreements to fund [are completed]. Let’s get that sorted out first.”