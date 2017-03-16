Real love inspired man and moon romance puppet show

Calgary’s Festival of Animated Objects strings through town from March 16 to 19, with a variety of puppet shows including Loon. It’s the story of Francis, who is unlucky in love on Earth, then realizes he’s in love with the moon. So he goes up and steals it.

The show was created by Wonderheads Kate Braidwood and Andrew Phoenix, and runs on the 17 and 18 at Arts Common.

For more information, visit www.puppetfestival.ca.

Q: Tell me about the style of the performance?

Braidwood: It’s performed in a style we call full-face mask. It’s these large, oversized masks we wear over our faces. There’s no words. It’s a bit of a cartoonish style – we call ourselves live action Pixar, or living cartoons.

Q: What inspired the story?

Phoenix: We actually went to the Animated Objects Festival in 2011 with a show called Grim and Fischer. Kate and I actually came together as friends to create that show, but in the process, we fell in love and became a couple. Our second show is Loon.

Grim and Fischer is about death, and having dealt with death, we thought, because we had just fallen in love, we thought let’s give love a try (as the next theme).

Q: What makes this word-less form worth the challenge?

Braidwood: It’s such a magical form. The comments we get the most from our audiences members, after they watch the show, is, they’re so surprised and entranced by how much the mask seems to come to life during the show. Technically, it’s a fixed object. It shouldn’t move, it should do anything.

Phoenix: But we animated the object.

Braidwood: Haha, yeah. It convey different emotions through the show, it shifts expressions depending on the physicality of the actor and the action going on. So, it really does have an emotional arc people get invested in, and I think people are surprised by that.

Q: How much does your own love story add to the performance?

Braidwood: It’s actually a solo show, I’m the performer and I play Francis, the main character. The other character is the moon, which is a puppet of sorts. But Andrew doesn’t actually perform in the show, but he is a partner, because he runs all the tech and the sound. And sound is a very integral part of the show. It’s a partnership in that way, which is really awesome. He’s out there, and he’s got my back.