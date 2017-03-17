Five schools just this year, building announcements to be annual: Eggen

Alberta’s education minister would like to remind people that the largest school building project in the province’s history happened under his reign.

Education minister David Eggen was asked during a press conference Friday about Budget 2017 to respond to individuals who were disappointed by the announcement of funding for only five schools in Calgary in 2017—less than half of what the combined Calgary Board of Education and Calgary Catholic School District capital projects ask for this year.

“We’re in the midst of the largest school build project in the history of Alberta with almost 200 school projects on the go,” he said.

Premier Rachel Notley echoed his thoughts, adding that when her government came into power many schools had been announced previously, but without funding—forcing them to “play a pretty furious game of catch-up.”

“When our government took over, one of the things we had to begin by doing was funding the announcements made in the past, as well as then growing the additional schools that were still required,” she said.

Notley said her government was forced to make the call to fund those schools and build additional ones due to “many, many years of neglect” by the previous government.

"It's important to look at it in that context," she said.

Eggen also said that although only five schools were funded for Calgary this year, these announcements will happen on an annual basis.

“It’s not just these 5 in isolation, but it takes about 4 years to build schools, right? So we do this on an annual basis,” he said, adding that there are currently 29 schools being built in Calgary.

Eggen said it’s likely Calgary will continue to see the most schools built within it’s city limits.

“If we look over the last 3 years we’ve seen the most schools by far going into the Calgary area and from the population increases that will proportionally be so probably moving forward too, so, I think that we made choices based on population, needs, and geography,” he said.