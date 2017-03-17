$71.1 billion debt in 2019-20 should be looked at in 'context': Notley

Alberta’s premier says when looking at a projected debt of $71.1 billion in 2019-20 it’s important to “look at these things in context.”

Speaking at an Edmonton school Friday about Thursday’s Budget 2017 announcement, Alberta premier Rachel Notley said it’s important to bear in mind that Alberta has the lowest debt as a portion of our GDP in the country.

“Even in 2019 it will be second lowest [in Canada],” she said.

Notley said making a budget is all about choices.

“As much as the opposition would like to pretend that everybody can’t have it all, you have to make choices, you have to make hard choices,” she said.

“The choice that we made clearly was that we were going to invest in families. We were not going to create a deficit that looked like schools falling apart, classes being over filled and people that couldn’t get healthcare.”

We’re investing going forward—because as the economy does recover—we’ll have invested to take part in that recovery.”

The premier said she knows some people are worried about it, but said her government is being careful and believes the mounting debt is manageable.

Notley said the reality is that to balance the budget in two or three years following the significant drop in oil prices would be impossible without significant layoffs.

“Anyone who says that you can get to balance in two or three years is talking about laying off thousands and thousands of teachers, not moving ahead with school construction or hospital projects, laying off nurses,” she said. “That’s the only way we could balance the budget in the next couple years.”

Meanwhile, credit agency DBRS weighed in on Alberta's growing debt Friday, suggesting that another credit downgrade is possible. Alberta currently holds an 'AA' rating with analysts.



The group said that spending pressures have "outstripped modest revenue growth" and that "key financial risk metrics have deteriorated realtive to DBRS's expectations at the time of its last review."

"In the absence of meaningful action to address the current budget deficit and to slow down debt growth, Alberta's debt may exceed levels acceptable for the current ratings."

Notley said the province wants to be fiscally responsible, but at the same time make sure a steady hand was leading the province forward.

“We made a choice to make life more affordable for Albertans, we decided the way to do that was to stimulate child growth because we still are in an economically challenging time and families are feeling the effects of job losses,” she said.

“We’re not out of the woods now and people need us to have their backs.”