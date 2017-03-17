Video: New Calgary CCTV footage shows phoney ride share sex assault suspect approach another woman

Calgary police say a man, who they accused of a "predatory act" after he allegedly played the role of a ride share driver and then sexually assaulted his passenger, has been caught on camera approaching another woman.

On Friday, Calgary police provided new information in the sexual assault case from March 5. A CCTV video shot on the same night as a sexual assault, very close to the 300 block of 11 Avenue SE, shows the suspect getting out of his vehicle to approach another woman as she walks by.

Police say the woman continued walking and the man returned to his van.

Later that same night a minivan pulled up to a group of people standing outside of a restaurant in the 300 block of 11 Avenue SW. The driver asked if anyone needed a ride, and police allege he told the group that he was a rideshare driver. By coincidence, one woman in the group had made arrangements through and app for a ride and hopped in.

After a 25 minute drive to her home, the man insisted on walking the woman to her door. This is where he allegedly made advances and touched the victim inappropriately, police said.

She called police, and he left her stoop.

He's described as a lighter-skinned man with a distinct accent in his early 30s. He stands approximately 5-foot-10 with a medium build, dark eyes, clean cut and no facial hair. At the time of the alleged assault, he was wearing a black baseball hat.

The minivan is described as navy blue, 2008 to 2010 Dodge Caravan with cloth seats.