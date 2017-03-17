Parents, Calgary Board of Education frustrated with Bill 1 walk distance

A parent education advocate is inviting the Alberta cabinet to park 2.4 kilometers away from the legislature and walk that distance to work each day.

Lisa Davis, founder of Kids Come First education advocacy group, made the comment after Alberta Education Minister David Eggen confirmed to reporters Friday morning, that the 2.4 kms was the distance students would have to live away from home to have their yellow school bus fees paid for as indicated in Bill 1

“They are set moving forward into this fall,” said Eggen. “Again we had an act to reduce school fees, so we had to have some parameters by which to do so.”

Davis said 2.4 kms is “easily an hour walk” for a Grade 1 student.

“If this is acceptable, we respectfully ask the minister and cabinet to park 2.4 kilometres away from the legislature every day they’re in session next year,” she said.

Davis said adults “should never ask children to do things that we as adults are not prepared to do.”

“We look forward to the minister advising us how many city bus stops in Calgary and Edmonton are 2.4 kms away from homes,” she said.

On Thursday, Calgary Board of Education board chair Joy Bowen-Eyre told reporters that she’s very concerned about the parameters in Bill 1 surrounding bussing.

“Our initial analysis indicates that about one in four students who currently ride a yellow school bus will benefit from Bill 1,” she said. “The rest could see fees increased and services reduced or eliminated.”

She said engagement with CBE parents last year taught them a few things about what they expect from bussing.

“Parents want to travel distances to be minimized for the youngest students. So, 2.4 kms, we know because we’ve heard from our parents—it’s too far for a young person to walk,” said Bowen-Eyre.