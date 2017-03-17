Expert says On-it regional transit 'lowballing' system

As On-It chugs along passing the five-month mark in their two-year pilot, one expert is saying they could do more to rally ridership, but are limited by the population they serve.

So far, the first five months of On-It's pilot are going "as planned" and they have consistently seen daily riders increase since they started.

Ettore Iannacito, regional transit program manager with the Calgary Regional Partnership said the $664,000 pilot's uptake is anticipated to last about one year and for service to ramp up and shine in the second year. Ultimately for it to be a success the service has to reach more than 90 riders a day.

“It’s doing exactly as planned, if not a little bit better,” Iannacito said. “We’re carrying, on average, 50 riders per day, and we started with 10.”

Willem Klumpenhouwer, a PhD candidate in transportation engineering at the University of Calgary, said he believes it’s worth the investment to try out a transit service, but if the CRP is really trying to plant the regional transit seed they need more frequent service.

“It’s hard to schedule it for people," Klumpenhouwer said. "What do you do if you miss that bus back, or the train is delayed, right? It stops a lot of people from doing it.”

He pointed out that there’s a cap to the number of riders On-It can attract, which is theoretically the number of people in the areas the system services who also work in Calgary – and who find the timeslots On-It offers convenient.

On-It has been offering passengers free rides to help get the word out on their weekday service from Black Diamond, High River, Okotoks and Turner Valley, and Iannacito said that small upfront investment has seen grand returns.

"It was all meant to be a strategy to get people to try the service,” Iannacito said. “The cost of doing that was so minimal in terms of how many people we got – we almost tripled the ridership for the month of January.”

Continuing their market win, the group decided it would be wise to continue a free On-It day from March to the end of April.

Next stop: Banff

As the newly launched On-It transit buses sit idle over the weekend, the Calgary Regional Partnership is looking to the mountains to expand their service this summer.

The board has already voted in favour of launching a service to get people from the city to Banff on weekends at a revenue-neutral model for 10 to 12 weeks.

"It’s just kind of at a conceptual stage," said Ettore Iannacito Regional Transit Program Manager. “We think it’s going to work extremely well, and if it does work out we still have the ability to continue the service on weekends – maybe there’s demand in the winter time for ski trips.”

He acknowledged that there are other services online today that bus citizens and tourists to the nearby national park, but said their service is always meant as a complement to what's already out there.

This year being Canada's sesquicentennial, CRP figured the more options to get to the parks, the better.