Alberta Tory leadership candidates make final pitch to delegates

CALGARY — The three men seeking the leadership of Alberta's Progressive Conservative party had one final opportunity to gain support before its delegates voted today.

Voting is now underway to fill the vacancy left after former leader Jim Prentice resigned after the PC's lost the 2015 election to the NDP.

Jason Kenney, a former Conservative MP is running against Alberta PC legislature member Richard Starke (STAR'-kee) and party member Byron Nelson.

Kenney wants to merge with the Wildrose to avoid vote splitting that would guarantee Premier Rachel Notley's NDP a win in the 2019 provincial election.

Starke warned a merger will not be a quick fix and favours an agreement with the Wildrose to prevent the NDP from another win.