Goalie Jon Gillies re-assigned to American Hockey League by Calgary Flames

CALGARY — Goaltender Jon Gillies was re-assigned by the Calgary Flames to their American Hockey League affiliate on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Gillies had been with the Flames on an emergency basis following Brian Elliott's illness.

Gillies, Calgary's third round pick (75th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, has played 34 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat in his second pro season and has a 14-14-1 record with a shutout, a 2.97 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.