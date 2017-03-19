Alt-right groups hold M-103 protest outside Calgary City Hall

Members of Alberta’s alt-right held a protest against Motion M-103 outside city hall Sunday, but counter-protesters said their message was one of thinly-veiled racism.

The group of mostly white men, some with their faces covered, held signs against motion M-103 and cheered the various speakers as they spoke about the need to 'do more for average Canadians.'

At one point, a man in a Make America Great Again hat took the megaphone and addressed the 50 or so onlookers.

“They want to flood our country with refugees, and they want us to shut up about it, but we’re not gonna shut up,” he said.

The group traded insults with counter-protesters, who were calling them out for allegedly racist statements.

Stephen Garvey, who is running for MP in Calgary Heritage under the banner of the National Advancement Party of Canada, led the protest.

He said M-103 was his main concern. That motion would condemn Islamophobia in Canada and request a study on how racism and religious discrimination could be reduced, as well as collect data on hate crimes.

“It’s in a trajectory in erosion of freedom,” Garvey said. “It can lead to legislation that can expand the hate laws.”

Also speaking was David Troute, who described himself as a Calgarian who comes from “one of the oldest families in Alberta.”

Troute is the founder of the Guardians of Alberta, a group of about 50 people who are self-described as pro-Canadian.

“That means we respect our values, our traditions and we want everyone else who comes here to respect our values and traditions – our laws,” he said.

Troute said the spread of Islam is one of his major concerns because of what’s happening in Europe and Syria.

“I don’t want to see that come to my county – you just have to look at Germany, France, Sweden – Sweden is pretty much an Islamic-run country now,” he said.

Aaron Doncaster was one of the counter-protesters trading barbs with the group.

“We came down to say their misinformation and their fear mongering is not welcome in Calgary,” he said.

Another female counter-protester who asked not to be named due to concerns about retaliation, echoed the concern about misinformation.