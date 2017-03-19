Ghost hunter talks to child spirits at Calgary's Rose and Crown

Normally minors aren’t allowed in the Rose and Crown Pub – but when you’re talking to an 80-year-old ghost girl, we’re pretty sure you can’t just ask for ID.

Calgary psychic Kristyne Dahl just held her first ghost hunt at the local pub, which was originally a funeral home built in the 1920s. It was converted into a bar in 1986, but with only the minimal amount of renovations. In fact, parts of the third floor still have the original wallpaper and artifacts from the first owners.

That’s where Dahl held her ghost hunt. And no, we’re not talking about that boy you had a really great date with who ‘ghosted’ and never called you back.

These are people who said goodbye to their loved ones in the space, and were imprinted to the locations.

“There’s a lot of spiritual activity there,” she said. “Whenever I’m there, there’s a lot of extra dead people. Everywhere you go, there’s dead people, but when you come to a building like that, where there’s a lot of history, there’s extra dead people – so to speak.”

Dahl said many of the ghosts and spirits are not dangerous – they’re not going to follow you home or anything – but they’re willing to share their stories.

Also – and this is kind of creepy – a lot of the ghosts are really young.

“There’s a lot of dead kids,” Dahl explained. “Every time I go there, I seem to be bombarded by the kids, so I’m really interested in hearing more of their stories.”

According to her experience, it’s actually kind of uplifting to commune with a ghost. They feel cool as people get physical sensations through their body, but can also be felt emotionally.

Her ghost hunt works much like a short class. It’s not a group of people holding hands or anything from the movies. Dahl teaches them how to feel the spirits presence, and even capture them on camera.