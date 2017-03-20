Brian Elliott earns 11th straight win, ties Mike Vernon for club record

CALGARY — Linemates Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan had a goal and two assists each to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Michael Stone, Mark Giordano and Kris Versteeg also scored for the Flames (41-27-4), while goalie Brian Elliott made 19 saves to record his 11th straight win to tie a club record set by Mike Vernon in the 1988-89 season.

With the win, the Flames moved into third spot in the NHL's Pacific Division past the Edmonton Oilers (38-24-9), who will host L.A. on Monday.

Anze Kopitar and Nic Dowd scored for the Kings (34-20-7), who remain six points behind the Nashville Predators for the final Western Conference wild-card spot.

Jonathan Quick started in net for the Kings, but was replaced by Ben Bishop at 11:36 of the first period after giving up two goals on 11 shots. Bishop went on to stop 14-of-16 shots.

Monahan opened the scoring at 8:15 of the first period when he took a drop pass and fired a shot to the top corner over Quick's glove hand.

Only a few minutes later, Quick made a nice save to stop a shot from the slot by Monahan. The Flames kept the puck in L.A.'s zone and Stone took a pass from Gaudreau before blasting a shot past Quick at 11:36 to put the Flames up 2-0.

Kopitar replied for the Kings with 1:20 to play in the opening period as he redirected a pass from Dustin Brown past Elliott.

Giordano put the Flames back up by a pair 47 seconds into the second period before Gaudreau converted on breakaway chance 50 seconds later when he lifted a backhand shot over Bishop's left pad.

Dowd cut Calgary's lead to 4-2 at 5:31 by redirecting Paul LaDue's point shot past Elliott for his first goal since Dec. 22, ending a 33-game drought.

The Kings couldn't get much going after that as the Flames tightened up defensively to record their second straight win and 12th in their past 13 games.

Versteeg rounded out the scoring with an empty netter with 24.8 seconds to play in the game.