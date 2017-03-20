Calgary man wins big with Lotto 6/49

A Calgary man said he was “shocked” when he discovered he’d won $1,000,000 through Lotto 6/49.

Charles Stevenson won the million-dollar prize on the only Guaranteed Prize Draw Feb. 18.

“It’s overwhelming,” he said. “I checked the ticket twice, in two different stores, to make sure I was seeing things right. I was just vibrating for hours.”

Stevenson plans on using his winnings to enjoy some fun in the sun with a trip to Mexico this month.

“We already planned to go to Mexico, but now I think we’ll make it a bigger trip and get our kids to come along, too," he said.

Long term, Stevenson said he hopes the money will allow him to take a slightly earlier retirement than initially planned.