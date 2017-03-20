Calgary chosen as inaugural Canadian city to host Real Madrid Foundation soccer camp
The camp will take place from July 24-28 and will have space for 120 co-ed campers between ages 7 and 17
This summer, Calgary kids will have the opportunity to “live and breathe the life of their
Kris Hazari, communications director for
“It’s more than teaching kids to play soccer—it’s about living the life of a Real Madrid player, mentally and physically,” she said. “What does Cristiano Ronaldo do before practice? After practice? What are his health and nutrition needs? His mental preparedness?”
Hazari said professional coaches trained in the Real Madrid values will come to Calgary to lead the camp.
“We believe that sport is important to a child’s life, not just for the physical but everything else they can learn,” she said.
Ramon Mifflin, technical director for Calgary’s Southwest United soccer club, said it’s an excellent opportunity for Calgary players to see how “one of the top class clubs in the world” operates.
“I think we’re always trying to keep up with the European and South American sides, so it would be a great opportunity and experience for youth players in Calgary to exposed to that,” he said.
Hazari said the philosophy of the camp is based on the foundation's five pillars: teamwork, leadership, hard
As of right now, Hazari said it’s hard to say if any of the Real Madrid players will make a celebrity appearance due to ongoing changes in schedules—but it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility.
"That's not to say that it might be a possibility in a little while," she said, adding that the foundation is the Real Madrid club's way of giving back to give back and
The Real Madrid Foundation Campus Experience will host 120 co-ed campers between the ages of 7 and 17-years-old and will take place from July 24-28.
Early-bird registration is open
Hazari said she hopes the camp will expand to other Canadian cities in coming years.
