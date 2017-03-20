Fort McMurray wildfires coverage lands Metro News National Newspaper Awards nod

Metro Calgary and Metro Edmonton have been named finalists in the National Newspaper Awards for coverage of the Fort McMurray wildfires.

The papers are nominated in the breaking news category for stories detailing the first 36 hours of evacuation efforts.

The coverage chronicled first-person accounts of some of the more than 88,000 fleeing the city, provided timely information to Albertans as the wildfires grew and delivered stories of courage and giving.

"The devastating effect of the Fort McMurray wildfires will not be forgotten by Alberta, or Canada," said Cathrin Bradbury, Vice-President and Editor-in-Chief of Metro English Canada.

"We're tremendously proud of the work done by our Alberta reporting teams, with the support of their Toronto colleagues, to document the bravery and fear of those first crucial hours."