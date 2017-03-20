Highland Park golf course redevelopment moving ahead

Maple Projects Inc has the green light to turn the former Highland Park Golf Course into Highland Village Green, but not before an important water report is complete.

Council voted 9-6 to allow Maple Projects Inc. to move forward on its development, despite fierce opposition from surrounding residents.

The latest version of the project featured a much larger central green space, which was one of the sticking points for residents.

Marvin Quashnick, VP of the Thornecliffe-Greenview Community Association, said the upgrade from 1.34 hectares to 3.5 hectares of greenspace was good, but did not make up for the project’s other shortcomings.

“Yes, the amount of greenspace is important, but it’s the quality of the greenspace that’s also a factor,” he said. “That for this site is almost more important than the quantity, because of all the natural features there that could be enhanced.”

Quashnick said it shows how dysfunctional the city’s planning system is.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi voted against the plan, and said he has specific concerns with stormwater drainage.

“No shovels will touch any dirt until the groundwater study is completed, which should be another year and a half or so,” said the mayor.

Ajay Nehru, president of Maple Projects Inc. said they are ready to accommodate extra stormwater drainage.

“We have a 26 meter wide road, which if needed, will incorporate a second storm duct,” said Nehru.