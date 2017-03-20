New Calgary International Terminal improvements coming after complaints

More water fountains are coming – and seats, too – after the new Calgary International Airport fell short for many travellers.

On Monday, airport CEO Robert Sartor said they heard many positives about the terminal in their soft launch. Airline partners were happy to test drive the terminal, operations were ready, and the white hat volunteers worked to help passengers in the unfamiliar space.

Although some complaints fell to third-party services within the airport, including security screening, Sartor admitted they fell short on some aspects within their control.

“We had very little access to water in the new terminal, and that was an oversight, frankly,” Sartor said.

“You know what, we’re putting that in.”

What was meant to be a European-style “call to gate” system wasn’t sitting well with Calgarians, who Sartor said couldn’t find enough seats. So, they’re adding chairs.

And concerns about the shuttle system and connectivity were also addressed with some more fine-tuning.

“We want to give the International terminal a better sense of place,” Sartor said. “We’ve got a lot of wide open spaces, a lot of white spaces and when people walk out of the gangway and out of the terminal we want to them to go ‘wow.’”

He said he wants to get the new terminal to a point where it interacts with users in a digital sense, welcoming people in their own language and showing them what Calgary is all about.