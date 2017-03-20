News / Calgary

Teen injured in Alberta backcountry snowmobile crash

STARS air ambulance activated in rescue effort

STARS air ambulance was called in as part of a rescue effort after crash.

A 14-year-old teen is recovering in hospital following a snowmobile crash in Alberta's backcountry Monday morning. 

Crowsnest Pass RCMP said STARS air ambulance and the Kananaskis search and rescue team were dispatched to the backcountry near Lost Creek on Monday morning after a snowmobile collision was reported.

Pincher Creek RCMP and fire services then worked to locate a 14-year-old male who had been injured in the collision.

While the young man’s injuries were reported to be significant but not life threatening, STARS was utilized for transport to the Pincher Creek Health Centre due to the remote location of the crash.

