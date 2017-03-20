Teen injured in Alberta backcountry snowmobile crash

A 14-year-old teen is recovering in hospital following a snowmobile crash in Alberta's backcountry Monday morning.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP said STARS air ambulance and the Kananaskis search and rescue team were dispatched to the backcountry near Lost Creek on Monday morning after a snowmobile collision was reported.

Pincher Creek RCMP and fire services then worked to locate a 14-year-old male who had been injured in the collision.