Alberta government announces 26 school projects

The Alberta government has announced 26 school projects across the province.

Their plans include eight new schools, nine replacement schools and seven modernizations.

Calgary will be getting four new elementary schools, in Cranston, Evergreen, Auburn Bay and Coventry Hills.

Forest Lawn High School has also been slated for a modernization.

In last week’s budget, the NDP allocated $500 million for these projects – the first of which will be ready to receive students by Sept. 2021.

The new schools will be spread across Calgary, Airdrie, Edmonton and Lethrbridge.

The nine replacement schools are located in Banff, Rivière Qui Barre, Grande Prairie, Irma, Iron Springs, Sherwood Park, Medicine Hat and two sites in Edmonton.