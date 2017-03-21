Take down Donald Trump in new Calgary escape room

Don’t get trumped by Calgary’s newest escape room – which gives players 60 minutes to take down America’s 45th president.

Escape Trumps Tower, launched last week at Confined Escape Rooms, plays out a little differently from your usual escape room.

Instead of getting out – you’re trying to get in.

The escape room begins with players entering the lobby of Trump Tower, where they find the security guard has left his station.

A message plays on the monitor, welcoming players to Trump Tower.

“Then, instantly, Bernie Sanders interrupts the feed,” explained marketing manager Alyson Turnbull. “Your goal is to get through the lobby, into a security hallway and into Trump’s personal office, and find whatever it is you need to take him down.”

Planning for the room actually started last year, when the owners envisioned an alternate universe where Trump gets elected and becomes a crazed despot in a post-apocalyptic world.

“Then he really was elected, and we had to change our whole plot,” Turnbull laughed. “Truly, we couldn’t even write this. It’s so funny, because it’s reality.

“We’re Canadian, and when there’s something where we don’t have a lot of influence over, we try to just laugh about it, which I think is just the Canadian way.”

She added the escape room was designed with good humour in mind. They hired a voice actor for Bernie Sanders, who will guide players through the room.

“Bernie just makes it easy to be a likable hero,” said Turnbull.

The company likes to do something different for each room, she explained, ranging from horror, to using 3D paint and glasses for their Alice in Wonderland room.

The company gives regular hints to players through a monitor, as part of the experience, but Turnbull warns the more hardcore players (who refuse to take any help) that Escape Trumps Tower is a fairly difficult room.

It’s also their only room for mature audiences only – 17 and above.